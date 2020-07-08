All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

7882 E BALAO Drive

7882 East Balao Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7882 East Balao Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Bellasera

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully updated contemporary home located in the guard gated community of Bellasera in North Scottsdale. The split floor plan has 2 bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bath and a private bonus room on one side and an office & master suite on the other. 2 powder rooms for quests. Kitchen features quartz counters, center island w/ touch free faucet, wine fridge, double ovens, built-in microwave, induction cooktop and large sliding door leading to the private side patio w/fire pit. Incredible mountain & sunset views as home backs up to private natural open space. Bellasera features a clubhouse, workout facilities, heated pool and spa, tennis courts, basketball court, library, dog park, and walking and hiking trails. Outdoor furniture included with the home, otherwise home is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7882 E BALAO Drive have any available units?
7882 E BALAO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7882 E BALAO Drive have?
Some of 7882 E BALAO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7882 E BALAO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7882 E BALAO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7882 E BALAO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7882 E BALAO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7882 E BALAO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7882 E BALAO Drive offers parking.
Does 7882 E BALAO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7882 E BALAO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7882 E BALAO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7882 E BALAO Drive has a pool.
Does 7882 E BALAO Drive have accessible units?
No, 7882 E BALAO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7882 E BALAO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7882 E BALAO Drive has units with dishwashers.

