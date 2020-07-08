7882 E BALAO Drive

Amenities
Beautifully updated contemporary home located in the guard gated community of Bellasera in North Scottsdale. The split floor plan has 2 bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bath and a private bonus room on one side and an office & master suite on the other. 2 powder rooms for quests. Kitchen features quartz counters, center island w/ touch free faucet, wine fridge, double ovens, built-in microwave, induction cooktop and large sliding door leading to the private side patio w/fire pit. Incredible mountain & sunset views as home backs up to private natural open space. Bellasera features a clubhouse, workout facilities, heated pool and spa, tennis courts, basketball court, library, dog park, and walking and hiking trails. Outdoor furniture included with the home, otherwise home is unfurnished.