7863 E Nestling Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

IMMACULATE MODERN REMODEL IN RESTORATION HARDWARE DECOR. NEARLY EVERYTHING NEWER. LIGHT & OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH GORGEOUS UNIQUE GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BEAUTIFUL RECLAIMED ASH PORCELAIN TILE THROUGHOUT, NEWER UPGRADED CARPET IN 2 BEDROOMS. ELEGANT WHITE CABINETS WITH X LARGE DESIGNER SCHWINN HANDLES. NEWER CEILING FANS, NEWER PAINT, NEWER DOOR HANDLES, NEW FIXTURES. SPACIOUS KITCHEN FEATURES NEWLY EXTENDED BAR TOP, NEWER LARGE STAINLESS UNDER MOUNT SINK & GE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH NEW DUAL WHITE PORCELAIN UNDER MOUNT SINKS, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. 3 LARGE TV'S THROUGHOUT. HUGE BACKYARD FEATURING A SPARKLING PRIVATE HEATED POOL WITH WATERFALL, X-LARGE GRASSY PLAY AREA, COVERED PATIO WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS, BBQ WITH GRANITE TOP. N/S LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD