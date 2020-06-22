7858 Glenrosa Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Chic town home with upgrades throughout, including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, two-tone paint and hardwood floors, and fresh carpet. The home includes three TVs with WiFi/smart home access, all utilities, plus free WiFi. Two master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs, each with their own bathroom. Lovely outdoor patio downstairs, and attached terrace to the master bedroom upstairs. Light & bright floor plan, with lovely furnishings! Call today, Available December 1, 2019! Wanda