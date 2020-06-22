All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 1 2019 at 8:55 AM

7858 Glenrosa Ave

7858 East Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7858 East Glenrosa Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Chic town home with upgrades throughout, including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, two-tone paint and hardwood floors, and fresh carpet. The home includes three TVs with WiFi/smart home access, all utilities, plus free WiFi. Two master suites, one upstairs and one downstairs, each with their own bathroom. Lovely outdoor patio downstairs, and attached terrace to the master bedroom upstairs. Light & bright floor plan, with lovely furnishings! Call today, Available December 1, 2019! Wanda

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7858 Glenrosa Ave have any available units?
7858 Glenrosa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7858 Glenrosa Ave have?
Some of 7858 Glenrosa Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7858 Glenrosa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7858 Glenrosa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7858 Glenrosa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7858 Glenrosa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7858 Glenrosa Ave offer parking?
No, 7858 Glenrosa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7858 Glenrosa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7858 Glenrosa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7858 Glenrosa Ave have a pool?
No, 7858 Glenrosa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7858 Glenrosa Ave have accessible units?
No, 7858 Glenrosa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7858 Glenrosa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7858 Glenrosa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
