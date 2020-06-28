7803 E MONTEBELLO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Outstanding patio home for rent in the desirable 85250 ZIP code. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room with high beamed ceiling, fireplace and direct access to large shady back yard. Kitchen has dining nook and plenty of pantry and cabinet space. Large master bedroom with back patio access. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Recently painted and new carpet installed. Two car garage. Great neighborhood with community pool and spa. Easy access to Scottsdale Greenbelt and shopping, restaurants and golf.