Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7800 E Lincoln #1079

7800 East Lincoln Drive · (480) 429-7349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7800 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7800 E Lincoln #1079 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Ready to Move In - Three Bedrooms! Two Car Garage! - Three bedroom townhome with downstairs Master! Updated and ready to move in - 2.5 baths & 2 car garage w/storage! Vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchen & baths. Large master with walk-in shower and large walk-in closet! Inside Laundry. Close to Silverado Golf Course and adjacent to hiking/biking trails. Indian Bend recreation area with tennis, lakes, ball fields, dog park all close by. Walk to Old Town and all that it has to offer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 E Lincoln #1079 have any available units?
7800 E Lincoln #1079 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 E Lincoln #1079 have?
Some of 7800 E Lincoln #1079's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 E Lincoln #1079 currently offering any rent specials?
7800 E Lincoln #1079 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 E Lincoln #1079 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 E Lincoln #1079 is pet friendly.
Does 7800 E Lincoln #1079 offer parking?
Yes, 7800 E Lincoln #1079 offers parking.
Does 7800 E Lincoln #1079 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 E Lincoln #1079 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 E Lincoln #1079 have a pool?
Yes, 7800 E Lincoln #1079 has a pool.
Does 7800 E Lincoln #1079 have accessible units?
No, 7800 E Lincoln #1079 does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 E Lincoln #1079 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7800 E Lincoln #1079 does not have units with dishwashers.
