7800 E Lincoln #1079

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Ready to Move In - Three Bedrooms! Two Car Garage! - Three bedroom townhome with downstairs Master! Updated and ready to move in - 2.5 baths & 2 car garage w/storage! Vaulted ceilings, remodeled kitchen & baths. Large master with walk-in shower and large walk-in closet! Inside Laundry. Close to Silverado Golf Course and adjacent to hiking/biking trails. Indian Bend recreation area with tennis, lakes, ball fields, dog park all close by. Walk to Old Town and all that it has to offer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886412)