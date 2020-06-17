All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7740 E North Lane --

7740 East North Lane · (602) 684-3290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7740 East North Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
La Cuesta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Remodeled Kitchen, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Eat In Kitchen. Tile floors through out, no carpet! Remodeled Baths , Two fireplaces one in Master Bedroom! Washer and Dryer included. North / South exposure, freshly painted interior and exterior! Great location ! Close to shopping, dining, movie theaters, hospitals, grocery stores, parks, bike paths, green belt, Talking Stick Casino / Resort and Top Golf. Located across the street from Star Fire Golf Club and minutes from 101 Freeway. 20 min to Phx Sky Harbor Airport and 10 min from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.Highly rated Scottsdale School District, known as THE 3 C'S. This home will not last, call now to see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 E North Lane -- have any available units?
7740 E North Lane -- has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7740 E North Lane -- have?
Some of 7740 E North Lane --'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7740 E North Lane -- currently offering any rent specials?
7740 E North Lane -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 E North Lane -- pet-friendly?
No, 7740 E North Lane -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7740 E North Lane -- offer parking?
Yes, 7740 E North Lane -- does offer parking.
Does 7740 E North Lane -- have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7740 E North Lane -- offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 E North Lane -- have a pool?
No, 7740 E North Lane -- does not have a pool.
Does 7740 E North Lane -- have accessible units?
No, 7740 E North Lane -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 E North Lane -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7740 E North Lane -- has units with dishwashers.
