7740 E North Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Remodeled Kitchen, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Eat In Kitchen. Tile floors through out, no carpet! Remodeled Baths , Two fireplaces one in Master Bedroom! Washer and Dryer included. North / South exposure, freshly painted interior and exterior! Great location ! Close to shopping, dining, movie theaters, hospitals, grocery stores, parks, bike paths, green belt, Talking Stick Casino / Resort and Top Golf. Located across the street from Star Fire Golf Club and minutes from 101 Freeway. 20 min to Phx Sky Harbor Airport and 10 min from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.Highly rated Scottsdale School District, known as THE 3 C'S. This home will not last, call now to see!!!