All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:58 PM

7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue

7720 East Heatherbrae Avenue · (602) 373-9009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7720 East Heatherbrae Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Available June 22nd short term max 6 months. Already booked Nov 2020-March 2021. No Pets, no smoking. Summer rent $1350 utilities included with $125 electricity cap. Light, bright and completely remodeled condo, it's gorgeous! Full kitchen with granite counters and all the expected amenities of home: microwave, stainless appliances washer/dryer. Tile floors throughout. Kitchen includes coffeemaker, toaster, hand mixer, dishes and utensils, blender, pots, pans, bowls, and miscellaneous kitchen gadgets. Both bedrooms have queen beds, full linens (even throw blankets for snuggling), good dresser space, bath has new sink, mirrors, lighting, and fixtures. Condo has A/C, DVD player, 50'' flat screen. TV, internet service, cable, and all utilities are included with rent with electric cap $125

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue have any available units?
7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue have?
Some of 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue offer parking?
No, 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue have a pool?
No, 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity