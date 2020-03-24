7720 E HEATHERBRAE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Available June 22nd short term max 6 months. Already booked Nov 2020-March 2021. No Pets, no smoking. Summer rent $1350 utilities included with $125 electricity cap. Light, bright and completely remodeled condo, it's gorgeous! Full kitchen with granite counters and all the expected amenities of home: microwave, stainless appliances washer/dryer. Tile floors throughout. Kitchen includes coffeemaker, toaster, hand mixer, dishes and utensils, blender, pots, pans, bowls, and miscellaneous kitchen gadgets. Both bedrooms have queen beds, full linens (even throw blankets for snuggling), good dresser space, bath has new sink, mirrors, lighting, and fixtures. Condo has A/C, DVD player, 50'' flat screen. TV, internet service, cable, and all utilities are included with rent with electric cap $125