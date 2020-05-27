All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7713 North Via De Calma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7713 North Via De Calma
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

7713 North Via De Calma

7713 North via De Fonda · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7713 North via De Fonda, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bed + 2 Bath + 1,890 SF Townhouse located in Santa Fe II with Community Pool/Spa and Golf Course - Spacious single level patio home in desirable Santa Fe II community. Beautiful open floor plan features large great room with wood burning fireplace & laminate wood flooring. Large formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Galley style kitchen with breakfast nook. Dual Master floor plan. Master suite features his/her sinks, large walk in closest & private covered patio. Second Bedroom features walk in closet, and front patio. Santa Fe II offers 2 community pools,Amenities include two pools and spas as well as a community center and is located in central Scottsdale, in the very first up-scale master-planned community of McCormick Ranch. Community includes beautiful 36-hole golf course, lakes, public trails & more! This is the perfect lock and leave patio home.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/for-rent

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE3014061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7713 North Via De Calma have any available units?
7713 North Via De Calma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7713 North Via De Calma have?
Some of 7713 North Via De Calma's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7713 North Via De Calma currently offering any rent specials?
7713 North Via De Calma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7713 North Via De Calma pet-friendly?
Yes, 7713 North Via De Calma is pet friendly.
Does 7713 North Via De Calma offer parking?
Yes, 7713 North Via De Calma offers parking.
Does 7713 North Via De Calma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7713 North Via De Calma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7713 North Via De Calma have a pool?
Yes, 7713 North Via De Calma has a pool.
Does 7713 North Via De Calma have accessible units?
No, 7713 North Via De Calma does not have accessible units.
Does 7713 North Via De Calma have units with dishwashers?
No, 7713 North Via De Calma does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College