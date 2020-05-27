7713 North Via De Calma

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2 Bed + 2 Bath + 1,890 SF Townhouse located in Santa Fe II with Community Pool/Spa and Golf Course - Spacious single level patio home in desirable Santa Fe II community. Beautiful open floor plan features large great room with wood burning fireplace & laminate wood flooring. Large formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Galley style kitchen with breakfast nook. Dual Master floor plan. Master suite features his/her sinks, large walk in closest & private covered patio. Second Bedroom features walk in closet, and front patio. Santa Fe II offers 2 community pools,Amenities include two pools and spas as well as a community center and is located in central Scottsdale, in the very first up-scale master-planned community of McCormick Ranch. Community includes beautiful 36-hole golf course, lakes, public trails & more! This is the perfect lock and leave patio home.



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



