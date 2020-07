Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Large 3 bedroom 3 bath property! Very open floor plan with loft! Beautiful fireplace located in the great room! Plenty of windows for natural lighting. Kitchen has upgraded counter tops and tile flooring! Very Spacious laundry room and kitchen pantry. Nice greenbelt behind property with multiple balconies! Property is close to local shopping and the 101 freeway! Plenty of community features including pools, spas, tennis courts and much more!