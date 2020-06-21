All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH

7660 East Mckellips Road · (480) 999-3960
Location

7660 East Mckellips Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home next to Greenbelt and Lake Park, in a fantastic central location to Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe, in walking distance to everything! Mobile home is located in an All Ages Mobile Home Park next door to beautiful McKellips Lake Park, the Scottsdale Greenbelt and 14 mile bike path. Near to buses, golf courses, nightlife, casinos, hiking, shopping, parks, and many attractions Phoenix, Tempe, and Scottsdale have to offer. Free Tempe Orbit buses and Scottsdale trolley nearby. Tenant pays electric, cable, internet. Landlord pays water , sewer, trash, Hoa dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH have any available units?
7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH currently offering any rent specials?
7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH pet-friendly?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH offer parking?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH does not offer parking.
Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH have a pool?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH does not have a pool.
Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH have accessible units?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH does not have accessible units.
Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH have units with dishwashers?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH have units with air conditioning?
No, 7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH does not have units with air conditioning.
