Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

JEWEL IN MCCORMICK RANCH!!ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL INSIDE AND OUT!! COMPLETE REMODEL IN 2018 WITH ALL NEW INTERIOR FEATURES/FIXTURES. ALL NEW BACKYARD LANDSCAPING DESIGN IN 2018. PREMIUM PARK ACCESS LOT FROM BKYD! 3 BED 2 BATH, GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH HUGE KITCHEN ISLAND. 10++ LOCATION IN THE HEART OF SCOTTSDALE; MERE MINUTES TO MAJOR SHOPPING, GOLF COURSES, MILES OF CITY PARK TRAILS AND AMENITIES, ETC. PROPERTY IS RENTED UNFURNISHED.