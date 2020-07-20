7625 N Via De Los Ninos

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

$2000/mo RENT INCLUDES ELECTRIC !! , Upgraded, open, spacious big rooms. HUGE YARD! BACKS TO PARK!Just steps from one of the nicest parks in the city! Lighted Tennis, Lighted Basketball, Baseball backstop, childrens play area with swings, slide, etc., Adult Circuit Exercise loop with Stations for activities, and ACRES of green grass for soccer, frisbee, picnics... We take most pets. Big, Big back yard, and, of course, the PARK is delight of dog owners. White cabinets offer 2 extra pantry cabinets for lots of storage! Farm sink, Upscale patterned Granite, + a covered patio just outside to enjoy! Master and 2nd bedroom are both large with BIG CLOSETS! Perfect for roommates! Greatroom will hold your giant TV and other large furniture. LARGE DRIVEWAY plenty of parking!