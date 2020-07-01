7623 E LOS GATOS Drive

Amenities

Highly desirable 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the community of Sonoran Hills. Many upgrades that include soaring ceilings, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, designer paint, hardwood floors, and a beautiful 9' glass sliding door to enjoy indoor/outdoor living. The backyard is complete with a sparkling pool, pavers, synthetic grass and mature landscaping. Enjoy ample room in the oversized garage with plenty of storage space. All of this in the heart of North Scottsdale's premier location, featuring award winning schools, shops and restaurants.