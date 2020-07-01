All apartments in Scottsdale
7623 E LOS GATOS Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

7623 E LOS GATOS Drive

7623 East Los Gatos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7623 East Los Gatos Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Highly desirable 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the community of Sonoran Hills. Many upgrades that include soaring ceilings, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, designer paint, hardwood floors, and a beautiful 9' glass sliding door to enjoy indoor/outdoor living. The backyard is complete with a sparkling pool, pavers, synthetic grass and mature landscaping. Enjoy ample room in the oversized garage with plenty of storage space. All of this in the heart of North Scottsdale's premier location, featuring award winning schools, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive have any available units?
7623 E LOS GATOS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive have?
Some of 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7623 E LOS GATOS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive offers parking.
Does 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive has a pool.
Does 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7623 E LOS GATOS Drive has units with dishwashers.

