7528 E MCLELLAN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOVELY 2BED PLUS DEN, 2 BATH. NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS AND NEWER CARPETING. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. SPACIOUS ROOMS WITH HIGH CEILINGS. MASTER WALK-IN HAS ORGANIZED CLOSET, INSTANT HOT WATER AT SINKS AND LOADS OF CABINETS. CENTER ISLAND IN KITCHEN, DEN HAS BUILT-INS, STORAGE IN GARAGE AND SECURITY SYSTEM (TENANT PAYS). RENT INCLUDES LANDSCAPING. UPGRADED CEILING FANS, WOOD FLOORING IN KITCHEN AND HALLWAY, LOVELY BACK PATIO WITH BRICK, MATURE SHRUBS, SHADE TREE. BEAUTIFUL GUARD GATED COMMUNITY IN BEST SCOTTSDALE LOCATION. CLOSE TO FINE DINING, GREAT SHOPPING, EVERYTHING.