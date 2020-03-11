Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

7526 E Virginia Ave Available 07/01/20 Scottsdale Desert Lux Home- Fully Furnished Vacation/Corporate Short Term Rental - Modern Desert Home in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Large open family room perfect for gatherings. Perfect blend of MCM and Desert Lux living. High end appliances, soft sheets, and outdoor living all within minutes of entertainment, dining, spring training games and golf.



The space



This 1800 SF home has been fully remodeled with no detail left out. Conveniently located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, This home has been set up for you, the guest. You won't find personal belongings in the space. The home has WIFI. Smart TV's in the living room and master bedroom (not pictured).. Fun backyard set up for outdoor dining, a grill, fire pit and corn hole. Luxurious bathrooms and large bedrooms provide plenty of space for your group.



Minutes from popular areas including:

1.3 miles from Scottsdale Stadium (Home of The GIANTS)

2.1 miles from Dierk's Bently's Whiskey Row

2.2 Miles from Scottsdale Entertainment District

2.8 Miles from Fashion Square



We welcome you to Scottsdale's Desert Lux Home. The home is set up for extended stays in mind. Nice size backyard with large covered patio. Grill included for those sunset cookouts. Home features 4 bedrooms, large open concept family room, kitchen, laundry room, and backyard. The Master bedroom has a king-size bed. Two bedrooms feature Queen Size Beds. The 4th bedroom has two twin beds. Great layout ! The home has a carport that you can park under and a long driveway for tenants that have more than 1 car.



2020 Availability: July 1st-September 2020



$2900 + tax of 1.75%

Refundable Security Deposit $2900

Non Refundable cleaning deposit $200

Tenant responsible for Electric.



Rent includes: Internet, Water/Sewer/Trash.



This home is the perfect those moving to Arizona, in between purchasing homes, temporary corporate assignments or housing for a remodel. Whatever your need is, this home will be perfect for your stay. 1 month minimum lease required.



We can also help find your next home!



No Pets Allowed



