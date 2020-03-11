All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7526 E Virginia Ave

7526 East Virginia Avenue · (480) 405-6464
Location

7526 East Virginia Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7526 E Virginia Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$2,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
7526 E Virginia Ave Available 07/01/20 Scottsdale Desert Lux Home- Fully Furnished Vacation/Corporate Short Term Rental - Modern Desert Home in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Large open family room perfect for gatherings. Perfect blend of MCM and Desert Lux living. High end appliances, soft sheets, and outdoor living all within minutes of entertainment, dining, spring training games and golf.

The space

This 1800 SF home has been fully remodeled with no detail left out. Conveniently located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, This home has been set up for you, the guest. You won't find personal belongings in the space. The home has WIFI. Smart TV's in the living room and master bedroom (not pictured).. Fun backyard set up for outdoor dining, a grill, fire pit and corn hole. Luxurious bathrooms and large bedrooms provide plenty of space for your group.

Minutes from popular areas including:
1.3 miles from Scottsdale Stadium (Home of The GIANTS)
2.1 miles from Dierk's Bently's Whiskey Row
2.2 Miles from Scottsdale Entertainment District
2.8 Miles from Fashion Square

We welcome you to Scottsdale's Desert Lux Home. The home is set up for extended stays in mind. Nice size backyard with large covered patio. Grill included for those sunset cookouts. Home features 4 bedrooms, large open concept family room, kitchen, laundry room, and backyard. The Master bedroom has a king-size bed. Two bedrooms feature Queen Size Beds. The 4th bedroom has two twin beds. Great layout ! The home has a carport that you can park under and a long driveway for tenants that have more than 1 car.

2020 Availability: July 1st-September 2020

$2900 + tax of 1.75%
Refundable Security Deposit $2900
Non Refundable cleaning deposit $200
Tenant responsible for Electric.

Rent includes: Internet, Water/Sewer/Trash.

This home is the perfect those moving to Arizona, in between purchasing homes, temporary corporate assignments or housing for a remodel. Whatever your need is, this home will be perfect for your stay. 1 month minimum lease required.

We can also help find your next home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4945322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7526 E Virginia Ave have any available units?
7526 E Virginia Ave has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7526 E Virginia Ave have?
Some of 7526 E Virginia Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7526 E Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7526 E Virginia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 E Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7526 E Virginia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7526 E Virginia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7526 E Virginia Ave does offer parking.
Does 7526 E Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7526 E Virginia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 E Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 7526 E Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7526 E Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 7526 E Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 E Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7526 E Virginia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
