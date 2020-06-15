All apartments in Scottsdale
7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road
7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road

7525 East Gainey Ranch Road · (602) 980-2243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7525 East Gainey Ranch Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Gainey Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This upscale FURNISHED luxury rental is located on the golf course with a private pool in The Greens at Gainey Ranch. The home offers 3 bedrooms upstairs (yes there is an elevator), each with its own bath as well as an office/den with a pull out sofa on the ground level. Designer touches include stone and wood floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and cabinetry. Spectacular golf course views from the master bedroom, living room, kitchen and backyard. Double car garage in guard gated community with clubhouse, tennis, fitness and golf. Anchored by the Hyatt Gainey w/shops, restaurants and freeways nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road have any available units?
7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road have?
Some of 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road currently offering any rent specials?
7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road pet-friendly?
No, 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road offer parking?
Yes, 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road does offer parking.
Does 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road have a pool?
Yes, 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road has a pool.
Does 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road have accessible units?
No, 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road has units with dishwashers.
