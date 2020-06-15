7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage tennis court

This upscale FURNISHED luxury rental is located on the golf course with a private pool in The Greens at Gainey Ranch. The home offers 3 bedrooms upstairs (yes there is an elevator), each with its own bath as well as an office/den with a pull out sofa on the ground level. Designer touches include stone and wood floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and cabinetry. Spectacular golf course views from the master bedroom, living room, kitchen and backyard. Double car garage in guard gated community with clubhouse, tennis, fitness and golf. Anchored by the Hyatt Gainey w/shops, restaurants and freeways nearby.