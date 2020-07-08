All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:40 AM

7520 E Mcknight Ave

7520 East Mcknight Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7520 East Mcknight Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
A++ LOCATION IN OLD TOWN! PRIVATE POOL - NEW! - Property Id: 260679

Brand new renovation with all new modern finishes and designer furniture. Westin heavenly beds, stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile, granite countertops and more! Unbelievable location in downtown Old Town, Scottsdale's world famous entertainment attraction! Walking distance to hundreds of restaurants and entertainment options. Also 100 feet to Giants' spring training stadium and just minutes to five nearby golf courses! The home is fully furnished and has everything you will need (linens, towels, cooking items, etc). Contact today and enjoy!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260679
Property Id 260679

(RLNE5727733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7520 E Mcknight Ave have any available units?
7520 E Mcknight Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7520 E Mcknight Ave have?
Some of 7520 E Mcknight Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7520 E Mcknight Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7520 E Mcknight Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7520 E Mcknight Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7520 E Mcknight Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7520 E Mcknight Ave offer parking?
No, 7520 E Mcknight Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7520 E Mcknight Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7520 E Mcknight Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7520 E Mcknight Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7520 E Mcknight Ave has a pool.
Does 7520 E Mcknight Ave have accessible units?
No, 7520 E Mcknight Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7520 E Mcknight Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7520 E Mcknight Ave has units with dishwashers.

