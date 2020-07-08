7520 E Mcknight Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

A++ LOCATION IN OLD TOWN! PRIVATE POOL - NEW! - Property Id: 260679



Brand new renovation with all new modern finishes and designer furniture. Westin heavenly beds, stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile, granite countertops and more! Unbelievable location in downtown Old Town, Scottsdale's world famous entertainment attraction! Walking distance to hundreds of restaurants and entertainment options. Also 100 feet to Giants' spring training stadium and just minutes to five nearby golf courses! The home is fully furnished and has everything you will need (linens, towels, cooking items, etc). Contact today and enjoy!

