7511 N Via De La Siesta

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Scottsdale Custom 3 Bed - This is a luxurious patio home located at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, AZ. Conveniently located close to AZ-101 loop, Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square, Talking Stick Resort, Spring training at Salt River Fields and Scottsdale Stadium, and Camelback Mountain trails.

Home has been recently painted, inside and out. Ideal for entertaining with a large enclosed, private patio with BBQ, and fireplace, as well as an inside wet bar in the dining/living area. Floors are tile and hardwood. The 2-car garage has ample storage, including built in cabinets with counter space, sink and full-size washer and dryer.

This is a 3 bedroom floor-plan with the 3rd bedroom customized for in-home office with desk and storage built-ins. The upgraded kitchen is ideally equipped for the chef of the house with upgraded appliances and custom cabinetry.

The closets are cedar lined. Master walk-in closet includes custom drawers and shelving. The bathrooms are tiled throughout and include modernized fixtures.

This home is located in the La Mariposa Villas subdivision at McCormick Ranch, and has a beautiful community pool and spa. No Cats. No Smoking. www.rcpmaz.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4367387)