Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

7511 N Via De La Siesta

7511 North via De La Siesta · No Longer Available
Location

7511 North via De La Siesta, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Scottsdale Custom 3 Bed - This is a luxurious patio home located at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, AZ. Conveniently located close to AZ-101 loop, Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square, Talking Stick Resort, Spring training at Salt River Fields and Scottsdale Stadium, and Camelback Mountain trails.
Home has been recently painted, inside and out. Ideal for entertaining with a large enclosed, private patio with BBQ, and fireplace, as well as an inside wet bar in the dining/living area. Floors are tile and hardwood. The 2-car garage has ample storage, including built in cabinets with counter space, sink and full-size washer and dryer.
This is a 3 bedroom floor-plan with the 3rd bedroom customized for in-home office with desk and storage built-ins. The upgraded kitchen is ideally equipped for the chef of the house with upgraded appliances and custom cabinetry.
The closets are cedar lined. Master walk-in closet includes custom drawers and shelving. The bathrooms are tiled throughout and include modernized fixtures.
This home is located in the La Mariposa Villas subdivision at McCormick Ranch, and has a beautiful community pool and spa. No Cats. No Smoking. www.rcpmaz.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4367387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7511 N Via De La Siesta have any available units?
7511 N Via De La Siesta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7511 N Via De La Siesta have?
Some of 7511 N Via De La Siesta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7511 N Via De La Siesta currently offering any rent specials?
7511 N Via De La Siesta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7511 N Via De La Siesta pet-friendly?
No, 7511 N Via De La Siesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7511 N Via De La Siesta offer parking?
Yes, 7511 N Via De La Siesta offers parking.
Does 7511 N Via De La Siesta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7511 N Via De La Siesta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7511 N Via De La Siesta have a pool?
Yes, 7511 N Via De La Siesta has a pool.
Does 7511 N Via De La Siesta have accessible units?
No, 7511 N Via De La Siesta does not have accessible units.
Does 7511 N Via De La Siesta have units with dishwashers?
No, 7511 N Via De La Siesta does not have units with dishwashers.
