Scottsdale, AZ
7502 E MAIN Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

7502 E MAIN Street

7502 East Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

7502 East Main Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
24hr gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
bbq/grill
media room
Be the first ever to occupy this BRAND NEW urban luxury penthouse in the heart of Old Town with amazing south and east facing views of Four Peaks, Papago Buttes, and the majestic McDowell Mountains - enjoy both sunrises & sunsets from your private terrace! This former model displays transitional contemporary architecture by renowned Allen + Philip with 2,161 sq ft including nice separation between the 2BR + DEN and 2.5BA along with great sound insulation. Special upgrades include: 3 gas fireplaces, Wolf and Sub Zero appliances, high-design cabinets and backsplashes, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, and hardwood floors. Skylights bring natural light to the kitchen, master bath and den/office. Building amenities include 24/7 gym, heated spool with BBQs, fire pit, community + media rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

