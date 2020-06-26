7502 E MAIN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated 24hr gym elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator fire pit 24hr gym bbq/grill media room

Be the first ever to occupy this BRAND NEW urban luxury penthouse in the heart of Old Town with amazing south and east facing views of Four Peaks, Papago Buttes, and the majestic McDowell Mountains - enjoy both sunrises & sunsets from your private terrace! This former model displays transitional contemporary architecture by renowned Allen + Philip with 2,161 sq ft including nice separation between the 2BR + DEN and 2.5BA along with great sound insulation. Special upgrades include: 3 gas fireplaces, Wolf and Sub Zero appliances, high-design cabinets and backsplashes, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, and hardwood floors. Skylights bring natural light to the kitchen, master bath and den/office. Building amenities include 24/7 gym, heated spool with BBQs, fire pit, community + media rooms.