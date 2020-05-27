All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

7500 E Deer Valley Road

7500 E Deer Valley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7500 E Deer Valley Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful rental on a nice cul-de-sac in desirable Silverado subdivision. 2BR plus Den and 2 full baths. Single story home -great floor plan.Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Gorgeous travertine tile in main living areas, new carpeting in bedrooms 12.4.19.. Granite counters in both baths. Laminate wood flooring in the den/ office. Easy care backyard with turf grass and extended brick patio. Very private backyard. 2 car garage with storage cabinets and a tool bench. Newer AC unit in 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7500 E Deer Valley Road have any available units?
7500 E Deer Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7500 E Deer Valley Road have?
Some of 7500 E Deer Valley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7500 E Deer Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
7500 E Deer Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 E Deer Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 7500 E Deer Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7500 E Deer Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 7500 E Deer Valley Road offers parking.
Does 7500 E Deer Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7500 E Deer Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 E Deer Valley Road have a pool?
No, 7500 E Deer Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 7500 E Deer Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 7500 E Deer Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 E Deer Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7500 E Deer Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
