7500 E Deer Valley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful rental on a nice cul-de-sac in desirable Silverado subdivision. 2BR plus Den and 2 full baths. Single story home -great floor plan.Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Gorgeous travertine tile in main living areas, new carpeting in bedrooms 12.4.19.. Granite counters in both baths. Laminate wood flooring in the den/ office. Easy care backyard with turf grass and extended brick patio. Very private backyard. 2 car garage with storage cabinets and a tool bench. Newer AC unit in 2019