Scottsdale, AZ
7471 E DESERT VISTA Road
7471 E DESERT VISTA Road

7471 East Desert Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

7471 East Desert Vista Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
Are you ready to relax and take your vacation to the next level? You will fall in love the minute you walk into this gorgeous home.. fully furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in North Scottsdale. Resort style backyard with stunning Pebble Tec dive-in pool, spa , outdoor Kiva fireplace with sitting area and putting green to entertain your loved ones... Get ready to enjoy most beautiful sunsets... Conveniently located near upscale dining , golf courses ,hiking trails and shops...One month minimum rent ,rates: Jan-May $6,000monthly , May-September $3,000, Oct-Dec $4,000. All utilities are included .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road have any available units?
7471 E DESERT VISTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road have?
Some of 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
7471 E DESERT VISTA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road offers parking.
Does 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road have a pool?
Yes, 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road has a pool.
Does 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7471 E DESERT VISTA Road has units with dishwashers.
