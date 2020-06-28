7471 E DESERT VISTA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub

Are you ready to relax and take your vacation to the next level? You will fall in love the minute you walk into this gorgeous home.. fully furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in North Scottsdale. Resort style backyard with stunning Pebble Tec dive-in pool, spa , outdoor Kiva fireplace with sitting area and putting green to entertain your loved ones... Get ready to enjoy most beautiful sunsets... Conveniently located near upscale dining , golf courses ,hiking trails and shops...One month minimum rent ,rates: Jan-May $6,000monthly , May-September $3,000, Oct-Dec $4,000. All utilities are included .