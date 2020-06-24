7449 E Tuckey Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

LUXURY UNFURNISHED RENTAL IN IDEAL SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! Beautifully remodeled home in exclusive guard gated community. Chef's kitchen with high-end appliances opens to family room with gas fireplace. Maple wood flooring in all the right places, all bedrooms are en-suite, plus den with custom built-ins and fireplace. Split Master bedroom features generous spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet. Living and dining rooms open to lovely resort style backyard featuring all glass tile pool and spa. Backs to the Greenbelt. Around the corner from AJ's Fine Grocery! Close to the Heart of Scottsdale's best restaurants and shopping.