7449 E Tuckey Lane

7449 East Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7449 East Tuckey Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
LUXURY UNFURNISHED RENTAL IN IDEAL SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! Beautifully remodeled home in exclusive guard gated community. Chef's kitchen with high-end appliances opens to family room with gas fireplace. Maple wood flooring in all the right places, all bedrooms are en-suite, plus den with custom built-ins and fireplace. Split Master bedroom features generous spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet. Living and dining rooms open to lovely resort style backyard featuring all glass tile pool and spa. Backs to the Greenbelt. Around the corner from AJ's Fine Grocery! Close to the Heart of Scottsdale's best restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7449 E Tuckey Lane have any available units?
7449 E Tuckey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7449 E Tuckey Lane have?
Some of 7449 E Tuckey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7449 E Tuckey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7449 E Tuckey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7449 E Tuckey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7449 E Tuckey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7449 E Tuckey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7449 E Tuckey Lane offers parking.
Does 7449 E Tuckey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7449 E Tuckey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7449 E Tuckey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7449 E Tuckey Lane has a pool.
Does 7449 E Tuckey Lane have accessible units?
No, 7449 E Tuckey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7449 E Tuckey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7449 E Tuckey Lane has units with dishwashers.
