Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

EXCEPTIONAL UPDATED HOME, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS WITH A BUILT IN GAS GRILL ON THE PATIO THAT OVERLOOKS GREEN AREA, TENNIS COURTS AND WALKING PATH. HOME HAS TRAVERTINE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEWER CABINETS AND APPLIANCES. FRONT SKYLIGHT AND HIGH CEILINGS ALLOW FOR ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT. COMMUNITY OFFERS TWO POOLS, TENNIS COURTS AND EASY ACCESS TO WALKING PATHS THAT WIND AROUND GOLF COURSE AND LAKES. CLOSE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND EASY ACCESS AROUND THE VALLEY.