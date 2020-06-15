7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road

Amenities

Vacant and easy to show. This fantastic home is perfectly set on the 7th hole of the Lakes Course at Gainey Ranch. The outstanding environment is so picturesque, and the serene ambience is exactly what golf course living is meant to be. The home is immaculate with a gorgeous island kitchen, beautiful great room, lovely family room, elegant private dining room, and fantastic oversized bedrooms. Soaring ceilings and floor to ceiling picture windows create an environment overflowing with natural sunlight, and the impressive patios overlook the most glorious lake and golf course views. Adding to its allure is the space for large scale entertaining, yet it's perfectly designed for comfortable family gatherings. Steps away from phenomenal shopping and dining...see more this wonderful residence offers resort living at its finest