Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road
Last updated May 15 2020 at 5:58 AM

7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road

7425 East Gainey Ranch Road · (480) 778-1555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7425 East Gainey Ranch Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Gainey Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Vacant and easy to show. This fantastic home is perfectly set on the 7th hole of the Lakes Course at Gainey Ranch. The outstanding environment is so picturesque, and the serene ambience is exactly what golf course living is meant to be. The home is immaculate with a gorgeous island kitchen, beautiful great room, lovely family room, elegant private dining room, and fantastic oversized bedrooms. Soaring ceilings and floor to ceiling picture windows create an environment overflowing with natural sunlight, and the impressive patios overlook the most glorious lake and golf course views. Adding to its allure is the space for large scale entertaining, yet it's perfectly designed for comfortable family gatherings. Steps away from phenomenal shopping and dining...see more this wonderful residence offers resort living at its finest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road have any available units?
7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road have?
Some of 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road currently offering any rent specials?
7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road pet-friendly?
No, 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road offer parking?
Yes, 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road does offer parking.
Does 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road have a pool?
No, 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road does not have a pool.
Does 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road have accessible units?
No, 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7425 E GAINEY RANCH Road has units with dishwashers.
