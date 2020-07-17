All apartments in Scottsdale
7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1

7425 East Gainey Ranch Road · (480) 495-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7425 East Gainey Ranch Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Gainey Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$7,950

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
GORGEOUS GAINEY RANCH VILLA! RESORT BACKYARD! - Property Id: 274577

Do not miss this opportunity to rent this exquisitely remodeled 4 Bedroom with attached Casita in Gainey Ranch. Lush resort style backyard with pool and spacious patio for outdoor entertaining. Home is flooded with natural light, high ceilings, spacious Master, Jr Master Suite, and Laundry Upstairs. Main master has a golf course view deck, fireplace, sitting area, huge walk-in closet and luxurious master bathroom. Second master has a large bath and walk-in closet. 3rd guestroom is downstairs with walk-in closet and private Bath. Seeing is believing with this Move In Ready Home! Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7425-e-gainey-ranch-rd-scottsdale-az-unit-1/274577
Property Id 274577

(RLNE5951691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 have any available units?
7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 have?
Some of 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 offer parking?
No, 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 have a pool?
Yes, 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 has a pool.
Does 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 have accessible units?
No, 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1 has units with dishwashers.
