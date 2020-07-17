7425 E Gainey Ranch Rd 1

Amenities

GORGEOUS GAINEY RANCH VILLA! RESORT BACKYARD! - Property Id: 274577



Do not miss this opportunity to rent this exquisitely remodeled 4 Bedroom with attached Casita in Gainey Ranch. Lush resort style backyard with pool and spacious patio for outdoor entertaining. Home is flooded with natural light, high ceilings, spacious Master, Jr Master Suite, and Laundry Upstairs. Main master has a golf course view deck, fireplace, sitting area, huge walk-in closet and luxurious master bathroom. Second master has a large bath and walk-in closet. 3rd guestroom is downstairs with walk-in closet and private Bath. Seeing is believing with this Move In Ready Home! Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.

