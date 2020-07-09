7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

This is a Fantastic location! Close to everything. Highly upgraded 3 bedroom home in the heart of Old Towne Scottsdale. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite and tile counters and tons of cabinets. Travertine tile in all the walk areas, carpet in the bedrooms and family/living rooms. Family room is open to the kitchen with a wood burning fireplace,plantation shutters and french doors leading to the backyard. The backyard has artificial grass and a pool and spa for your enjoyment. Just a short half mile to the Green Belt for Hiking and Biking, Scottsdale Stadium, Coronado Golf Course or Eldorado park and Old Town Scottsdale!