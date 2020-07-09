All apartments in Scottsdale
7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue

7417 E Cambridge Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7417 E Cambridge Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
This is a Fantastic location! Close to everything. Highly upgraded 3 bedroom home in the heart of Old Towne Scottsdale. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite and tile counters and tons of cabinets. Travertine tile in all the walk areas, carpet in the bedrooms and family/living rooms. Family room is open to the kitchen with a wood burning fireplace,plantation shutters and french doors leading to the backyard. The backyard has artificial grass and a pool and spa for your enjoyment. Just a short half mile to the Green Belt for Hiking and Biking, Scottsdale Stadium, Coronado Golf Course or Eldorado park and Old Town Scottsdale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have any available units?
7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have?
Some of 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue offer parking?
No, 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue has a pool.
Does 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7417 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
