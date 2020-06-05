All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7407 E QUILL Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7407 E QUILL Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7407 E QUILL Lane

7407 East Quill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7407 East Quill Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Updated with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the bottom level. Amazing home with 5 large bedrooms including one downstairs. Beautiful kitchen and bathrooms, a loft which can also be used as an office or play area. Family/great room for large social gatherings. Formal dining room allows intimate experiences. Grass yard for children and pets with tremendous privacy as it backs a common area directly behind it and a wash on one side. Walking path leads to community park with children's playground. A five minute walk to top notch Grayhawk Elementary School. A two minute drive to Grayhawk Plaza with outstanding shopping and restaurants. Community features include two outstanding golf courses, tennis courts and walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 E QUILL Lane have any available units?
7407 E QUILL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7407 E QUILL Lane have?
Some of 7407 E QUILL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7407 E QUILL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7407 E QUILL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 E QUILL Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7407 E QUILL Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7407 E QUILL Lane offer parking?
No, 7407 E QUILL Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7407 E QUILL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 E QUILL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 E QUILL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7407 E QUILL Lane has a pool.
Does 7407 E QUILL Lane have accessible units?
No, 7407 E QUILL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 E QUILL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7407 E QUILL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College