7407 E QUILL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Updated with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the bottom level. Amazing home with 5 large bedrooms including one downstairs. Beautiful kitchen and bathrooms, a loft which can also be used as an office or play area. Family/great room for large social gatherings. Formal dining room allows intimate experiences. Grass yard for children and pets with tremendous privacy as it backs a common area directly behind it and a wash on one side. Walking path leads to community park with children's playground. A five minute walk to top notch Grayhawk Elementary School. A two minute drive to Grayhawk Plaza with outstanding shopping and restaurants. Community features include two outstanding golf courses, tennis courts and walking paths.