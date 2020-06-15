All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:20 AM

7403 E Quien Sabe Way

7403 East Quien Sabe Way · (480) 773-1724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7403 East Quien Sabe Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Winfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Feel right at home in this inviting 2BR/2BA rental in N. Scottsdale's premier resort style community. On quiet cul-de sac, steps from clubhouse, community pool and tennis courts, near great dining, hiking, and shopping. Sound system thru house and on back patio. Garden is hummingbird's delight. Built in BBQ. Queen bed in master and twin beds in second BR Queen sofa bed in great room. Desirable SE exposure and mountain views. A perfect home for your Arizona vacation! PLEASE NOTE: RENTED Jan-April 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 E Quien Sabe Way have any available units?
7403 E Quien Sabe Way has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7403 E Quien Sabe Way have?
Some of 7403 E Quien Sabe Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 E Quien Sabe Way currently offering any rent specials?
7403 E Quien Sabe Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 E Quien Sabe Way pet-friendly?
No, 7403 E Quien Sabe Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7403 E Quien Sabe Way offer parking?
Yes, 7403 E Quien Sabe Way does offer parking.
Does 7403 E Quien Sabe Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7403 E Quien Sabe Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 E Quien Sabe Way have a pool?
Yes, 7403 E Quien Sabe Way has a pool.
Does 7403 E Quien Sabe Way have accessible units?
No, 7403 E Quien Sabe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 E Quien Sabe Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7403 E Quien Sabe Way has units with dishwashers.
