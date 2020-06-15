7403 E Quien Sabe Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Feel right at home in this inviting 2BR/2BA rental in N. Scottsdale's premier resort style community. On quiet cul-de sac, steps from clubhouse, community pool and tennis courts, near great dining, hiking, and shopping. Sound system thru house and on back patio. Garden is hummingbird's delight. Built in BBQ. Queen bed in master and twin beds in second BR Queen sofa bed in great room. Desirable SE exposure and mountain views. A perfect home for your Arizona vacation! PLEASE NOTE: RENTED Jan-April 2021.