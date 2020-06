7386 E CAMINO DEL MONTE Drive

Amenities

ESCAPE TO YOUR OWN RESORT - PARADISE AT THIS PRIME SCOTTSDALE LOCATION. FULLY FURNISHED WITH 2 LARGE MASTER SUITES. OPEN SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS. LOTS OF TILE! NO SHARED WALLS. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH NEW ELECTRIC DOOR OPENER, WATER SOFTENER,RECIRCULATING PUMP FOR IMMEDIATE HOT WATER TO ALL TAPS, UPGRADED SS APPLIANCES. NEWER HVAC WITH AIR FILTERING SYSTEM. DESERT LANDSCAPING, DESERT ARROYO BEHIND FOR PRIVACY. COVERED PATIO TO RELAX & ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL ARIZONA WEATHER. COMMUNITY POOL. NEAR SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, STARBUCKS & MORE. ***SEASONAL RATE INCLUDES UTILITIES & LOCAL PHONE**SUMMER RATE WILL HAVE A CAP ON THE UTILTIES OF $250.00. TENANTS TO PUT CABLE IN THEIR NAME(S) DURING SUMMER SEASON.