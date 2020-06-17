7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street

Amenities

Very comfortable and quiet vacation home in the coveted Camello Vista! Upstairs providing amazing views of Camelback mountain and McCormick Ranch Golf Course!! In the heart of Old Town Scottsdale with lots to do, this condo fits your needs for a beautiful scenery, nicely decorated with white and neutral colors, King bed in master and twin beds in guest room, and 2 bathrooms and fireplace, full size washer/dryer! Two community heated pools, clubhouse with actives. Perfect place for a fun getaway in Scottsdale Arizona! Close to many top rated restaurants, shopping, biking trails, mountain hiking, Fashion Square shopping Mall, Spring training facility and more! You won't be disappointed. Use of 2 car garage with golf clubs included! Nov-April all inclusive, May-Oct utilities not included.