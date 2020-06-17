All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street

7356 N Via Camello del Norte · (480) 221-7040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7356 N Via Camello del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Very comfortable and quiet vacation home in the coveted Camello Vista! Upstairs providing amazing views of Camelback mountain and McCormick Ranch Golf Course!! In the heart of Old Town Scottsdale with lots to do, this condo fits your needs for a beautiful scenery, nicely decorated with white and neutral colors, King bed in master and twin beds in guest room, and 2 bathrooms and fireplace, full size washer/dryer! Two community heated pools, clubhouse with actives. Perfect place for a fun getaway in Scottsdale Arizona! Close to many top rated restaurants, shopping, biking trails, mountain hiking, Fashion Square shopping Mall, Spring training facility and more! You won't be disappointed. Use of 2 car garage with golf clubs included! Nov-April all inclusive, May-Oct utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street have any available units?
7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street have?
Some of 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street currently offering any rent specials?
7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street pet-friendly?
No, 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street offer parking?
Yes, 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street does offer parking.
Does 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street have a pool?
Yes, 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street has a pool.
Does 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street have accessible units?
No, 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7356 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE Street has units with dishwashers.
