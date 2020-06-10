All apartments in Scottsdale
7325 E GRISWOLD Road

7325 East Griswold Road · (480) 607-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7325 East Griswold Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Briarwood North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2346 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. This home is light and bright with great quality furnishings. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of storage. All 3 bedrooms have king size beds, custom walk-in closets, Tiled walk- in showers, free standing tub in the master bath. Top of the line linens, patio access from the master, gas fireplace, flat screen TV's Large dining room and eat in breakfast room. Washer & dryer, 2 car garage epoxy floors, Lovely backyard with citrus trees and sparkling pool. Fabulous neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. Utilities included November to April Rent $6500 & May to October Rent $3500 tenant pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7325 E GRISWOLD Road have any available units?
7325 E GRISWOLD Road has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7325 E GRISWOLD Road have?
Some of 7325 E GRISWOLD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7325 E GRISWOLD Road currently offering any rent specials?
7325 E GRISWOLD Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7325 E GRISWOLD Road pet-friendly?
No, 7325 E GRISWOLD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7325 E GRISWOLD Road offer parking?
Yes, 7325 E GRISWOLD Road does offer parking.
Does 7325 E GRISWOLD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7325 E GRISWOLD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7325 E GRISWOLD Road have a pool?
Yes, 7325 E GRISWOLD Road has a pool.
Does 7325 E GRISWOLD Road have accessible units?
No, 7325 E GRISWOLD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7325 E GRISWOLD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7325 E GRISWOLD Road has units with dishwashers.
