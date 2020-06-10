7325 E GRISWOLD Road

Amenities

3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. This home is light and bright with great quality furnishings. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of storage. All 3 bedrooms have king size beds, custom walk-in closets, Tiled walk- in showers, free standing tub in the master bath. Top of the line linens, patio access from the master, gas fireplace, flat screen TV's Large dining room and eat in breakfast room. Washer & dryer, 2 car garage epoxy floors, Lovely backyard with citrus trees and sparkling pool. Fabulous neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. Utilities included November to April Rent $6500 & May to October Rent $3500 tenant pays utilities.