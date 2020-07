Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

WE HAVE ACCEPTED A TENANT AND ARE WAITING TO GET LEASE SIGNED. Beautiful home in one of the most desirable sub divisions near downtown Scottsdale. Walking distance to Hilton Village. Close to the entertainment district, great shopping, greenbelt and the 101 in a quiet neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with tons of storage!! Easy to show. Tenant is easy to work with. Landlord would prefer 16-24 month lease.