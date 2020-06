Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This beautiful, recently renovated condo is in the best Scottsdale location. This is a fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath with luxury finishes throughout. It has a private patio that overlooks the pool. Covered parking, indoor washer & dryer & TV in every room. The unit resides in a small, quiet complex but close to all the action in Old Town and walking distance to Fashion Square. Available for short and long term lease.