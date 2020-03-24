All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:27 PM

7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive

7318 E Vista Bonita Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7318 E Vista Bonita Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful contemporary fully furnished 3 bedroom, and loft, 2.5 bath town home located in the brand new gated Pinnacle at Silverstone in Scottsdale. This home is a corner unit, situated away from neighbors, and perfectly finished in peaceful, modern colors and decor. The gorgeous downstairs is an open floor plan including family room, dining area and kitchen with huge island. A massive sliding glass doors open the downstairs to the large outside patio area that boasts seating and a grassy side area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with modern cabinetry and white quartz countertops. There is a large TV downstairs and another one in a separate den area upstairs. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs, including a spa-like king size master bathroom... and another full bath for the additional 2 bedrooms. Washer and dryer are included. There is a 2 car garage and additional visitor parking available.
Experience the spectacular desert sunsets from the convenience of your own home. Relax and enjoy the unbeatable Arizona weather with the community amenities: delightful heated pool and spa, a fitness center, and BBQ grill/area for entertaining.
The community is located at Scottsdale Rd and Pinnacle Peak area. Walking distance to many casual and fine dining restaurants, boutique shops and grocery shopping. Short drive to amazing golf courses, tennis, hiking and bike trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive have any available units?
7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive have?
Some of 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive does offer parking.
Does 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive has a pool.
Does 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College