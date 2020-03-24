7318 E VISTA BONITA Drive

Amenities

Beautiful contemporary fully furnished 3 bedroom, and loft, 2.5 bath town home located in the brand new gated Pinnacle at Silverstone in Scottsdale. This home is a corner unit, situated away from neighbors, and perfectly finished in peaceful, modern colors and decor. The gorgeous downstairs is an open floor plan including family room, dining area and kitchen with huge island. A massive sliding glass doors open the downstairs to the large outside patio area that boasts seating and a grassy side area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with modern cabinetry and white quartz countertops. There is a large TV downstairs and another one in a separate den area upstairs. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs, including a spa-like king size master bathroom... and another full bath for the additional 2 bedrooms. Washer and dryer are included. There is a 2 car garage and additional visitor parking available.

Experience the spectacular desert sunsets from the convenience of your own home. Relax and enjoy the unbeatable Arizona weather with the community amenities: delightful heated pool and spa, a fitness center, and BBQ grill/area for entertaining.

The community is located at Scottsdale Rd and Pinnacle Peak area. Walking distance to many casual and fine dining restaurants, boutique shops and grocery shopping. Short drive to amazing golf courses, tennis, hiking and bike trails.