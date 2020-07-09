7318 E Minnezona Ave 1

Amenities

THE HUB - 2 BED! CENTER OF IT ALL!



Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. INCREDIBLE WALK SCORE OF 90! This is the perfect place to call home, with it being 1 block to everything Scottsdale has to offer! Walk to the best shopping, golfing, hiking & biking trails, local entertainment & cafes that are all close! This unit is across the street from the entertainment district, 50 restaurants, & Fashion Square Mall! Unit was renovated 1 year ago. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.

