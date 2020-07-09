All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7318 E Minnezona Ave 1
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

7318 E Minnezona Ave 1

7318 East Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Downtown Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7318 East Minnezona Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THE HUB - 2 BED! CENTER OF IT ALL! - Property Id: 269637

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. INCREDIBLE WALK SCORE OF 90! This is the perfect place to call home, with it being 1 block to everything Scottsdale has to offer! Walk to the best shopping, golfing, hiking & biking trails, local entertainment & cafes that are all close! This unit is across the street from the entertainment district, 50 restaurants, & Fashion Square Mall! Unit was renovated 1 year ago. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269637
Property Id 269637

(RLNE5736917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 have any available units?
7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 have?
Some of 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7318 E Minnezona Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College