Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Golf Course Condo with Western sunset and Mountain views. One of the most desirable locations!. Unit updated, granite counter tops in kitchen, newer cabinets, newer air conditioning, newer Television, unit comes completely FURNISHED, ready for your yr. round enjoyment. Third bedroom used as den. Upper unit for privacy. Only 9 steps up to second floor. Complex has active Clubhouse, two heated pools, GREAT GOLF COURSE LOCATION. LOOK Today and Move in Tomorrow Condo w/2 car garage.