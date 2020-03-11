All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:05 PM

7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

7302 East Rancho Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7302 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous split level town home in the desirable Scottsdale Fashion Square District has vaulted ceilings, a spacious great room w/fireplace, loft area perfect for office, formal dining room, large master suite downstairs, additional spacious master suite upstairs with an oversized deck, split floorplan with 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and great community pool for those hot summer days. Great location within walking distance of Fashion Square, numerous dining oppurtunities, great shopping and the arts. Close to loop 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have any available units?
7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7302 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
