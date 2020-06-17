7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse within walking distance of Scottsdale's Fashion Center, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and a short bike ride to Giants Spring Training baseball, Scottsdale Stadium. This newly remodeled home includes new kitchen with Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new contemporary cabinets. Appliances include refrigerator, smooth-top stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stack washer and dryer. Spacious interior with a decorative built-in bookshelf and gorgeous wood floors. Both bathrooms is have been beautiful refinished and updated. Enjoy this wonderful property in the heart of Scottsdale.