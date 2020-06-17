All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:04 PM

7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive

7301 East Rancho Vista Drive · (623) 221-8668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7301 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse within walking distance of Scottsdale's Fashion Center, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and a short bike ride to Giants Spring Training baseball, Scottsdale Stadium. This newly remodeled home includes new kitchen with Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new contemporary cabinets. Appliances include refrigerator, smooth-top stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stack washer and dryer. Spacious interior with a decorative built-in bookshelf and gorgeous wood floors. Both bathrooms is have been beautiful refinished and updated. Enjoy this wonderful property in the heart of Scottsdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have any available units?
7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have a pool?
No, 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity