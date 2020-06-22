7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22

Amenities

Completely upgraded townhouse in one of the most highly sought-after sub-divisions in Old Town Scottsdale! Quiet neighborhood with a short walking distance to the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Waterfront and fine dining, and Old Town's incredible entertainment district! This 1145 square foot, 2 BR/2.5 BA townhouse features 2 master bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms, completely upgraded appliances, beautifully renovated master bathrooms, inside washer/dryer, brand new windows and 2 sliding glass patio doors, a brand new AC unit, storage unit, and in-ceiling stereo surround sound in the living room! This unit also has a community pool heated during the winter months, 1 assigned covered carport, and easy canal access for walking, running, and biking! But the best feature is the unique and extremely spacious backyard patio where you can enjoy those cool mornings and evenings! Non-smoking. No pets allowed. Tenant pays for all utilities. This home will be available Jan 1st. Please contact me to preview. Gordon Carll 480-779-4914