All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22

7290 E Rancho Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7290 E Rancho Vista, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Completely upgraded townhouse in one of the most highly sought-after sub-divisions in Old Town Scottsdale! Quiet neighborhood with a short walking distance to the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Waterfront and fine dining, and Old Town's incredible entertainment district! This 1145 square foot, 2 BR/2.5 BA townhouse features 2 master bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms, completely upgraded appliances, beautifully renovated master bathrooms, inside washer/dryer, brand new windows and 2 sliding glass patio doors, a brand new AC unit, storage unit, and in-ceiling stereo surround sound in the living room! This unit also has a community pool heated during the winter months, 1 assigned covered carport, and easy canal access for walking, running, and biking! But the best feature is the unique and extremely spacious backyard patio where you can enjoy those cool mornings and evenings! Non-smoking. No pets allowed. Tenant pays for all utilities. This home will be available Jan 1st. Please contact me to preview. Gordon Carll 480-779-4914

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 have any available units?
7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 have?
Some of 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 currently offering any rent specials?
7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 pet-friendly?
No, 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 offer parking?
Yes, 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 does offer parking.
Does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 have a pool?
Yes, 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 has a pool.
Does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 have accessible units?
No, 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7290 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 22 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College