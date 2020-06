Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

This is not a seasonal rental and comes unfurnished. Bright and spacious rental in McCormick Ranch. This property offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a private gated courtyard and 2-car garage. The second bedroom is complete with a private attached sitting room. Enjoy the heated community pool and clubhouse directly across the street with friends and family. Stellar location with many local restaurants, shops, biking trails and golf courses.