All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7226 E. Fillmore St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7226 E. Fillmore St.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

7226 E. Fillmore St.

7226 East Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7226 East Fillmore Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8bcc042081 ---- Fantastic South Scottsdale home loaded with upgrades!! Great floor-plan with 3 beds & 2 baths. Separate family & living rooms as well as a built in bar! Beautiful large fireplace exudes charm! Luxury kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters & island. Enormous corner lot with tons of space in the backyard! Just minutes from downtown, old town Scottsdale, Arizona State University, restaurants and shopping! NO CATS, UP TO 2 DOGS WILL BE CONSIDERED. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent. Non refundable $250 pet deposit per pet. Non refundable $250 cleaning deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7226 E. Fillmore St. have any available units?
7226 E. Fillmore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7226 E. Fillmore St. have?
Some of 7226 E. Fillmore St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7226 E. Fillmore St. currently offering any rent specials?
7226 E. Fillmore St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7226 E. Fillmore St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7226 E. Fillmore St. is pet friendly.
Does 7226 E. Fillmore St. offer parking?
No, 7226 E. Fillmore St. does not offer parking.
Does 7226 E. Fillmore St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7226 E. Fillmore St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7226 E. Fillmore St. have a pool?
No, 7226 E. Fillmore St. does not have a pool.
Does 7226 E. Fillmore St. have accessible units?
No, 7226 E. Fillmore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7226 E. Fillmore St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7226 E. Fillmore St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College