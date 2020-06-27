7226 E. Fillmore St.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8bcc042081 ---- Fantastic South Scottsdale home loaded with upgrades!! Great floor-plan with 3 beds & 2 baths. Separate family & living rooms as well as a built in bar! Beautiful large fireplace exudes charm! Luxury kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters & island. Enormous corner lot with tons of space in the backyard! Just minutes from downtown, old town Scottsdale, Arizona State University, restaurants and shopping! NO CATS, UP TO 2 DOGS WILL BE CONSIDERED. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent. Non refundable $250 pet deposit per pet. Non refundable $250 cleaning deposit.