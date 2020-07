Amenities

Sought out central location of The Hilton Village in Scottsdale this gated community of Las Villas is close proximity to all the best Scottsdale has to offer, fine food, shopping and entertainment. This large 3 Bedroom each have private bathrooms and walk-in closets. 19' ceiling in the living room, A beautiful stone fireplace and tile throughout. The 2 courtyard water features will be operational. Mature lush landscape keep this community enjoyable to walking about and also enjoy taking a soak in heated spa and community swimming pool. This ideal location is Just Minutes from Sky Harbor Airport