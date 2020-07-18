All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003

7147 East Rancho Vista Drive · (877) 208-8776
Location

7147 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
putting green
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
The Optima Camelview is a tropical oasis located just North of Old Town Scottsdale right by Scottsdale Fashion Square. Optima offers an indoor pool, racquetball and basketball courts,golf putting green, full gym, 2 outdoor pool/BBQ areas, and onsite restaurant and shops! This is upscale urban living at its absolute finest, all included in the rent. Beautiful one bed/one bath condo on the 4th floor with balcony overlooking the pond and putting green. Open kitchen with granite counters and upgraded appliances. All appliances are included along with washer and dryer. One reserved covered parking spot in parking garage is also included. Call today for easy showing! Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 have any available units?
7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 have?
Some of 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 currently offering any rent specials?
7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 pet-friendly?
No, 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 offer parking?
Yes, 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 offers parking.
Does 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 have a pool?
Yes, 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 has a pool.
Does 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 have accessible units?
No, 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 does not have accessible units.
Does 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7147 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 4003 does not have units with dishwashers.
