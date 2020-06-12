7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane

Amenities

Come and enjoy the Terravita Lifestyle in this immaculate Stella Model. This beautiful three Bedroom Home with private Pool and Spa invites you to a wonderful Vacation Experience and leaves nothing to wish for. Enjoy the Arizona Sunsets on the cozy Patio with built-in Barbeque.The exclusive Terravita community offers world class amenities including eight miles of great walking and biking trails amidst the mountain views, athletic diversions, fine and casual dining, Olympic sized Community Pool, Tennis Courts and Golf Course. Terravita residents enjoy the benefits of a 24 hour guard gated community, including community patrol services. The experience here will give you a true feel for all that is the AZ lifestyle!