Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane

7132 East Thirsty Cactus Lane · (602) 312-8848
Location

7132 East Thirsty Cactus Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Terravita

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Come and enjoy the Terravita Lifestyle in this immaculate Stella Model. This beautiful three Bedroom Home with private Pool and Spa invites you to a wonderful Vacation Experience and leaves nothing to wish for. Enjoy the Arizona Sunsets on the cozy Patio with built-in Barbeque.The exclusive Terravita community offers world class amenities including eight miles of great walking and biking trails amidst the mountain views, athletic diversions, fine and casual dining, Olympic sized Community Pool, Tennis Courts and Golf Course. Terravita residents enjoy the benefits of a 24 hour guard gated community, including community patrol services. The experience here will give you a true feel for all that is the AZ lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane have any available units?
7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane have?
Some of 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane does offer parking.
Does 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane has a pool.
Does 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane have accessible units?
No, 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7132 E Thirsty Cactus Lane has units with dishwashers.
