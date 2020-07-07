Amenities
7127 N. 79th St. Available 06/12/20 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a pool near Mcormick Ranch! - Don's miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with a two car garage! This home's interior features tile flooring, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace. The kitchen comes complete with a stove/oven, refrigerator microwave, dishwasher, a pantry, and a breakfast bar! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a shower/tub combo with an upgraded shower and a dual sink vanity. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced in backyard with a covered patio, private pool, and desert landscaping! This home is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping outlets, and the loop 101 and State Route 51 freeways. Home occupied through 5/31/2020. Showings only to approved applicants. Please see 360 tour at www.soldrealestatemarketing.com/clienttours/7127n79thst/
Terms:
Application fee $45.00 per adult
4% tax and processing in addition to rent
One time $250 admin fee paid with rent
Hvac filter delivery fee $20 per month
Looking for 2 year lease
Pets condsidered with pet fees call first
(RLNE5755417)