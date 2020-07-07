Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

7127 N. 79th St. Available 06/12/20 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a pool near Mcormick Ranch! - Don's miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with a two car garage! This home's interior features tile flooring, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, and a fireplace. The kitchen comes complete with a stove/oven, refrigerator microwave, dishwasher, a pantry, and a breakfast bar! The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with a shower/tub combo with an upgraded shower and a dual sink vanity. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced in backyard with a covered patio, private pool, and desert landscaping! This home is conveniently located near restaurants, shopping outlets, and the loop 101 and State Route 51 freeways. Home occupied through 5/31/2020. Showings only to approved applicants. Please see 360 tour at www.soldrealestatemarketing.com/clienttours/7127n79thst/



Terms:

Application fee $45.00 per adult

4% tax and processing in addition to rent

One time $250 admin fee paid with rent

Hvac filter delivery fee $20 per month

Looking for 2 year lease

Pets condsidered with pet fees call first



