7063 E MCDONALD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

*LUXURY FURNISHED TOWNHOME AVAILABE FOR LEASE IN THE SOUGHT AFTER VILLA SERENA COMMUNITY. THIS HOME WAS TRANSFORMED INTO A STYLISH HIGH END RETREAT. 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH TOTALLY UPGRADED KITCHEN AND BATHS. CUSTOM ANDERSON WINDOWS AND DOORS. WONDERFUL OUTDOOR PATIO WITH TRAVERTINE PAVERS.MODERN STYLE KITCHEN WITH WOLF APPLIANCES. GRANITE COUNTERS.GAS FIREPLACE IN EUROPEAN STYLE LIVING ROOM. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH ACCESS TO TRANQUIL COURTYARD. TOTALLY PRIVTE UNIT WITH THE FINEST IN FIXTURES AND UPGRADES. LIVE IN MOST POPULAR PART OF PARADISE VALLY ON THE BORDER OF SCOTTSDALE AND ALL THE RESTAURANTS, GOLF AND NIGHT LIFE. WALK OR RIDE YOUR BIKE TO FASHION SQUARE OR HILTON VILLAGE.SONOS SOUND SYSTEM,FREE INTERNET ACCESS. 2 BIKES IN GARAGE. VIEW OF CAMELBACK FROM COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA.