7024 E 6TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Location! Location! Location! This 2br /2ba is perfectly nestled in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale - walking distance to Old Town, Downtown/Waterfront, Fashion Square, and Scottsdale stadium. This spacious condo has new flooring and fresh modern paint. Kitchen comes with all appliances, and in - unit washer/dryer. Breakfast bar is perfect for a quick meal. Living room includes a cozy fireplace for those cold winter nights and has plenty of room for furniture. Newer window treatments are perfect for letting in the sunlight but keeping the home cool during the Summer. Cool off in your community pool and spa just steps away from your condo or enjoy a relaxing quiet moment on either of your two patios.