Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

7024 E 6TH Street

7024 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7024 East 6th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Location! Location! Location! This 2br /2ba is perfectly nestled in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale - walking distance to Old Town, Downtown/Waterfront, Fashion Square, and Scottsdale stadium. This spacious condo has new flooring and fresh modern paint. Kitchen comes with all appliances, and in - unit washer/dryer. Breakfast bar is perfect for a quick meal. Living room includes a cozy fireplace for those cold winter nights and has plenty of room for furniture. Newer window treatments are perfect for letting in the sunlight but keeping the home cool during the Summer. Cool off in your community pool and spa just steps away from your condo or enjoy a relaxing quiet moment on either of your two patios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7024 E 6TH Street have any available units?
7024 E 6TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7024 E 6TH Street have?
Some of 7024 E 6TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7024 E 6TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
7024 E 6TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7024 E 6TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 7024 E 6TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7024 E 6TH Street offer parking?
No, 7024 E 6TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 7024 E 6TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7024 E 6TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7024 E 6TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 7024 E 6TH Street has a pool.
Does 7024 E 6TH Street have accessible units?
No, 7024 E 6TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7024 E 6TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7024 E 6TH Street has units with dishwashers.
