Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:08 PM

7020 E 1ST Avenue

7020 East 1st Avenue · (602) 885-8816
Location

7020 East 1st Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2649 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Incredible opportunity to rent Short Term or Long Term in one of the best locations in Scottsdale. Ideally located in the Heart of Old Town Scottsdale, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom loft style condo is walking distance to everything Old Town has to offer. A short walk to restaurants, entertainment, night life, shops, art galleries and minutes to baseball spring training fields. The third floor offers a wrap around patio with built in bbq, multiple seating areas, fireplace and unobstructed views of mountains and city lights. The condo is fully furnished and ready for short term rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 E 1ST Avenue have any available units?
7020 E 1ST Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7020 E 1ST Avenue have?
Some of 7020 E 1ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 E 1ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7020 E 1ST Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 E 1ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7020 E 1ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7020 E 1ST Avenue offer parking?
No, 7020 E 1ST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7020 E 1ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 E 1ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 E 1ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 7020 E 1ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7020 E 1ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7020 E 1ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 E 1ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7020 E 1ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.
