7020 E 1ST Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Incredible opportunity to rent Short Term or Long Term in one of the best locations in Scottsdale. Ideally located in the Heart of Old Town Scottsdale, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom loft style condo is walking distance to everything Old Town has to offer. A short walk to restaurants, entertainment, night life, shops, art galleries and minutes to baseball spring training fields. The third floor offers a wrap around patio with built in bbq, multiple seating areas, fireplace and unobstructed views of mountains and city lights. The condo is fully furnished and ready for short term rentals.