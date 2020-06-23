6945 East 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Loft 6 is a townhome community located in Old Town Scottsdale, near Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Scottsdale Waterfront, Scottsdale Stadium, Fifth Avenue Shopping District and the Scottsdale Arts District. Built-in 1969 and renovated in 2014, Loft 6 consists of six well designed loft-style floor plans with high vaulted ceilings, open bedroom space overlooking floor-to-ceiling glass windows, newer kitchen appliances, brushed nickel faucets, in-suite washer and dryer, faux wood flooring, security screens, private patios, outside storage and covered parking.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent (small pets under 20 lb)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.