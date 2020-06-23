All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 6945 East 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
6945 East 2nd Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:44 PM

6945 East 2nd Street

6945 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Downtown Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6945 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Downtown Scottsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Loft 6 is a townhome community located in Old Town Scottsdale, near Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Scottsdale Waterfront, Scottsdale Stadium, Fifth Avenue Shopping District and the Scottsdale Arts District. Built-in 1969 and renovated in 2014, Loft 6 consists of six well designed loft-style floor plans with high vaulted ceilings, open bedroom space overlooking floor-to-ceiling glass windows, newer kitchen appliances, brushed nickel faucets, in-suite washer and dryer, faux wood flooring, security screens, private patios, outside storage and covered parking.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet rent (small pets under 20 lb)
- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6945 East 2nd Street have any available units?
6945 East 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6945 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 6945 East 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6945 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
6945 East 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6945 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6945 East 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 6945 East 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 6945 East 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 6945 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6945 East 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6945 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 6945 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 6945 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 6945 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6945 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6945 East 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College