Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

6941 E OSBORN Road

6941 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

6941 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

AVAILABLE ALL SEASON!!!! Clean - fabulous end unit for your winter visitors. 3 bedrooms- One king, One queen- one full. Leather couches, bar supplies, BBQ, outside patio, pool and grassy areas galore. All high end linens/ kitchen/ coffee maker / and comfort items to make it home away from home. Good beds, everything you need and walking to many resturants- sports venues - city center- and baseball. Golf cart will come fetch you - 12 minutes to airport- 5 minutes to the heart of Old Town Scottsdale - Families have had a fun time, as have my golfers, my seasonal mid-west multi generational families explore and enjoy. Yes, 2 story. All bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Half bath down.Call with questions or pet requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

